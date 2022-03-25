Va. volunteers first to work with Pine Belt Habitat since start of pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of high school students and teachers from Virginia are spending their spring break this week in Hattiesburg, helping Habitat for Humanity build a home for a deserving family.

Volunteers from Faith Christian Academy in Hurt, Va., are working on a home for the Matthews family in Palmer’s Crossing.

They’re the first volunteers to assist Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ll be working on the home until Saturday.

“Each class (at the school) chooses what mission they want to take on and then, they do fundraising for years to make that happen,” said Tracey Fox, a teacher at Faith Christian Academy. “We just want to help people in a practical real way, not just say it, we want to do it.”

“This is the first crew since March of 2020, and we are excited, we are elated,” said Akwete Muhammad, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “They have done some major, major work for Habitat, it’s truly been a week of service.”

Another group of volunteers from the school volunteered with Christian Services in Hattiesburg Thursday.

The folks with Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt say the Matthews home could be finished in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.