New traffic signs arrive at Glendale intersection

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Forrest County road foreman Shali Carter and his crew added new traffic signs to the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Monroe Road.

“We put up two ‘stop ahead’ signs and some rumble strips to let them know to slow down for the stop signs up there. And we’ve got the traffic coming from Evelyn Gandy…. They don’t have to stop no more, they can keep going. So they got the straight away to keep riding, they don’t have to stop no more,” says Carter.

District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson says she realized the changes need to be made after a state representative informed her.

“A couple of months ago, State Representative Larry Bird came through this area and called to my attention that this intersection was an accident waiting to happen. So, he proposed that he would make arrangements to fund some of the traffic control devices that we’ve installed today,” says Thompson.

JB McClinton is a resident of the area. He says the changes were long overdue.

“I’ve been in Glendale for about 24 years and since Evelyn Gandy opened up, it’s a lot more traffic coming through. It’s traffic coming north and southbound, it’s like a racetrack,” says McClinton.

McClinton says he considers the new traffic signs a blessing.

“It was much needed because cars do 60 and 70 miles through here, literally so it might be better on traffic,” says McClinton.

Thompson says she wants to thank state representative Larry Byrd for providing his assistance.

