New school consolidation plan fails to get Covington Board support

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A proposed new consolidation plan for Covington County Schools has failed to get the support of the Covington County School Board.

That plan, submitted by school superintendent Babette Duty, would have closed Mount Olive High School and Hopewell Elementary School and would have repurposed Collins Elementary School and Carver Middle School.

Duty said the plan would save the district money and would compensate for a teacher shortage and would provide more equitable academic and athletic opportunities for students.

But, during a special called School Board meeting at Mount Olive High School Thursday night, many residents spoke out against the proposal.

Afterward, a motion to adopt the new plan failed.

“I’m not against consolidation, but I think the elementary kids should be kept in the community. If we’re going to have consolidate the county, build one centralized high school,” said Joyce Fairley, one of the residents who at the school board meeting.

“I felt like it was an injustice because it wasn’t transparent,” said John Graves, president of the Covington County Branch of the NAACP. “If the Board would have come to the citizens and talked with them about it, I think we could have solved this much earlier. so that’s my whole issue.”

“This is not personal, the only way this is personal is the student, they need us to do what’s best for them,” said Duty. “So, that’s what we’ll be trying out best to do, pull the Board together and now, obviously, we’ve got plenty of community support, it appears, to be a part of the initiative to change things.”

The plan would have closed Hopewell Elementary School and would have converted Carver Middle School into an education center for the county’s gifted and alternative programs.

