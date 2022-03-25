Win Stuff
Man wanted on burglary charge in Jones Co.

Kevin B. Sanford, 23.
Kevin B. Sanford, 23.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of a wanted man.

According to the JCSD, 23-year-old Kevin B. Sanford is wanted on a burglary charge.

Sanford is suspected of participating in the burglary of tools and an ATV from a residence on Rainey Road this week along with two other accomplices who are already in custody.

JCSD said Sanford is also a suspect in two other burglary cases in two other Pine Belt law enforcement jurisdictions.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Brett Sanford is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

