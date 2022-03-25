81-year-old man killed in Jackson County mobile home fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An 81-year-old man died Thursday night inside a mobile home that caught fire. The home is on Wolf Ridge Road in Escatawpa.

Willie Lee McIntyre was identified on Friday as the victim of the fatal fire. Officials say they received a call for help around 8:14 p.m. from neighbors. When firefighters with the East Jackson County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told firefighters they believed someone was inside because there was a vehicle outside the trailer.

