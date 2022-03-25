Hattiesburg Zoo ‘Eggz-otic Easter’ on tap for next month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jason had his golden fleece. McCartney had his golden slumbers.

Come next month, the young in age as well as the young at heart can have golden eggs.

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s Eggz-otic Easter-Golden Egg Hunt will be held April 16, open to both children and adults.

Two hundred, difficult-to-find golden eggs will be hidden throughout the zoo, and successful hunters can redeem their egg for a prize.

“Easter festivities at the Hattiesburg Zoo are always fun for the whole family,” said Demetric Kelly, Zoo director of Guest Services/Retail. “Our staff has a great time hiding the eggs, and they love watching both kids and adults hunting for them.”

The Easter Bunny will be hopping through the Zoo to welcome guests and will be available for photos.

The movie, ”Peter Rabbit,” will be playing in the Asbury Discovery Center if children or parents need a break from the Golden Egg Hunt.

Face Painting will also be offered at the Lakeview Pavilion for an additional fee.

New animals will also be on exhibit this day.

There is something hatching at the Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of Conservation, Education/Wildlife for the Zoo.

“We will have a fun surprise for our guests to see, and I will give everyone a hint by saying we will have some ‘Peeps’ on exhibit beginning the day of our Eggz-otic Easter – Golden Egg Hunt.”

There will be a new food menu at Ladha’s Cantina and special Easter-themed food offerings. Dole Whips will also be available.

The hunt begins when the gates open at 10:00 a.m. Zoo admission prices for this special event will be $10 for adults and $8 for children, seniors, college students and active military.

Annual passes may be used for this event.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg.

