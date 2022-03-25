Win Stuff
Four arrested in Laurel drug raid

Marijuana, guns, cash and scales were confiscated during a raid in Laurel Thursday.
Marijuana, guns, cash and scales were confiscated during a raid in Laurel Thursday.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men were arrested Thursday morning during a drug raid in Laurel.

Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Department officers and Narcotics Division agents executed a search warrant at 112 Arden Street about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Four men were arrested without incident and each faces one count of opssession fo a controlled substance with intent within 1,500 of a church.

Those arrested included:

  • Jontaurius Henderson, 21
  • Brian Cooley, 20
  • Jeremiah Henderson, 20
  • Jaleen Walker, 25.

During the search, investigators confiscated approximately 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, scales, packaging material and an undisclosed amount of currency.

LPD would like to thank all of the citizens (who) provided information as to the activities at the home.

All suspects will have their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday.

The case remains under investigation, and anybody with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

