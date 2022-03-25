Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Forrest Co. sheriff warns of fake deputy scam calls

A scam alert has been issued.
A scam alert has been issued.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning the public of an ongoing scam happening in the Pine Belt.

According to Sims, spouses and family members of Pine Belt business professionals are receiving calls from an individual who claims to be a Forrest County Deputy. The fake deputy is asking for personal information regarding the business professionals who have been targeted.

“This is just a variation of scams we have seen recently where the scammer is trying to find out personal information to take advantage of people,” said Sims.  “Please remember that none of our Deputies will call you for personal information or ask you to make any sort of payment over the phone.”

There are no victims of this scam known at this time, according to the FCSO.

The sheriff’s department is has asked residents to please remember to never give any personal information or bank account information to anyone over the phone.  Residents should also never send money via green dot or any other money transfer services.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
Sumrall man wanted for grand larceny auto in Hattiesburg
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

Latest News

Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor
Marijuana, guns, cash and scales were confiscated during a raid in Laurel Thursday.
Four arrested in Laurel drug raid
The Hattiesburg Zoo is gearing up for next moth's 'Eggz-otic Easter'
Hattiesburg Zoo ‘Eggz-otic Easter’ on tap for next month
Kevin B. Sanford, 23.
Man wanted on burglary charge in Jones Co.