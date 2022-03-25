Forrest Co. sheriff warns of fake deputy scam calls

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning the public of an ongoing scam happening in the Pine Belt.

According to Sims, spouses and family members of Pine Belt business professionals are receiving calls from an individual who claims to be a Forrest County Deputy. The fake deputy is asking for personal information regarding the business professionals who have been targeted.

“This is just a variation of scams we have seen recently where the scammer is trying to find out personal information to take advantage of people,” said Sims. “Please remember that none of our Deputies will call you for personal information or ask you to make any sort of payment over the phone.”

There are no victims of this scam known at this time, according to the FCSO.

The sheriff’s department is has asked residents to please remember to never give any personal information or bank account information to anyone over the phone. Residents should also never send money via green dot or any other money transfer services.

