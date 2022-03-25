Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Former Diamondhead city councilman turns himself in on new charges involving minor

Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of...
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was previously charged with simple assault and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Diamondhead city councilman Alan Moran is now facing additional charges in connection to allegations involving him and a teenage boy.

Moran turned himself in Friday to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. Moran is charged with touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was previously charged with simple assault and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to Deputy Chief Skinner, Moran is being booked into Hancock County Adult Detention Center. County Court Judge Trent Favre set a bond of $10,000 for the felony charge, with an additional $1,000 for each misdemeanor charge.

All of the charges stem from allegations made on Valentine’s Day that Moran inappropriately touched a 17-year-old boy. One month after that arrest, the parents of the teenager filed a lawsuit against the former Diamondhead councilman, as well as Philip’s Pest Control Company and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, companies which Moran served in some sort of managerial capacity.

According to the arrest report, which details the teen’s account of what happened, Moran asked the juvenile for help with his mosquito truck business. The teen agreed and got in the truck with Moran.

According to the victim, Moran bought him beer and continuously touched his inner thigh and genitalia, despite the boy telling him to stop.

The lawsuit says the teen became uncomfortable with Moran’s sexually suggestive behavior and asked instead to learn how to operate the pesticide spraying equipment, leaving the apartment at the company where Moran had taken him.

While driving around once again, the teen sent a text to his father asking him to meet him at a gas station in Kiln. After parking the truck, the teen got out of the truck with the keys and gave them to his mother, who was also present. Moran then got out of the truck, walked up to the juvenile and demanded the keys back. This time, according to the lawsuit, the father attempted to detain Moran, who got free and ran into nearby woods, tossing a “burner” phone in route.

Moran was arrested shortly after and, when advised of his charges, the arrest report states Moran said, “That’s it?”

According to the lawsuit, the parents learned after the events on Feb. 14 that Moran had previously engaged in similar behavior with multiple other men when they were teenagers. The lawsuit says several of the prior victims reported the assaults either to the owner of Philip’s Pest Control Company or to law enforcement authorities, or to both.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
Sumrall man wanted for grand larceny auto in Hattiesburg
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

Latest News

Marijuana, guns, cash and scales were confiscated during a raid in Laurel Thursday.
Four arrested in Laurel drug raid
A scam alert has been issued.
Forrest Co. sheriff warns of fake deputy scam calls
The Hattiesburg Zoo is gearing up for next moth's 'Eggz-otic Easter'
Hattiesburg Zoo ‘Eggz-otic Easter’ on tap for next month
Kevin B. Sanford, 23.
Man wanted on burglary charge in Jones Co.