03/25 Ryan’s “Familiar” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Look as hard as you want, but you’re not going to find any surprises in the forecast today! Another beautiful day lies ahead, one that’s basically a copy of yesterday...a trend that’ll largely continue through the weekend. Thanks to a split ridge moving into the Southeast, the wind pattern will remain generally northerly for about a day longer than usual, which will lead to a slightly longer period of mild and dry weather before the airmass moderates. That’s why yesterday’s average high temperature of 72 returns today, and our high tomorrow only increases a couple of degrees to 74. Sunday afternoon’s high will climb into the upper 70s, but it’ll warm more sharply from there as southerly “return flow” finally sets up.

That’ll have us in the 80s by Monday, and into the mid 80s by the middle of the week. That’s all happening ahead of our next period of active weather, a front that should move through overnight Wednesday. This front didn’t initially look all that impressive, but is getting some early attention from the Storm Prediction Center now. We’ll continue to monitor it’s development, and update on any approaching severe weather risk as needed.

