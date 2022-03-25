Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

03/25 Ryan’s “Familiar” Friday Morning Forecast

A familiar pattern is expected today as we finish off the week with more beautiful weather.
03/25 Ryan’s “Familiar” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Look as hard as you want, but you’re not going to find any surprises in the forecast today! Another beautiful day lies ahead, one that’s basically a copy of yesterday...a trend that’ll largely continue through the weekend. Thanks to a split ridge moving into the Southeast, the wind pattern will remain generally northerly for about a day longer than usual, which will lead to a slightly longer period of mild and dry weather before the airmass moderates. That’s why yesterday’s average high temperature of 72 returns today, and our high tomorrow only increases a couple of degrees to 74. Sunday afternoon’s high will climb into the upper 70s, but it’ll warm more sharply from there as southerly “return flow” finally sets up.

That’ll have us in the 80s by Monday, and into the mid 80s by the middle of the week. That’s all happening ahead of our next period of active weather, a front that should move through overnight Wednesday. This front didn’t initially look all that impressive, but is getting some early attention from the Storm Prediction Center now. We’ll continue to monitor it’s development, and update on any approaching severe weather risk as needed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
Sumrall man wanted for grand larceny auto in Hattiesburg
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

Latest News

03/25 Ryan’s “Familiar” Friday Morning Forecast
03/25 Ryan’s “Familiar” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/24
Sunny skies for your Friday and this weekend
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/24
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/24
The basement where Shows and her grandchildren experienced an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday.
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren