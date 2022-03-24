Win Stuff
Woman rides out EF-3 tornado while protecting her grandchildren

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday’s tornado damaged roughly 20 homes and destroyed several along its path in Kemper County. At one home, a grandmother had her grandchildren in a safe location when the tornado arrived.

“I had the pillows and all over them and then I was bent over them,” Robin Shows said.

Shows rode out a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado inside of a basement. She was covering her 5-year-old granddaughter and her 7-month-old grandson during the intense moment. They had a plan in place and knew where they would hunker down.

“I looked out the door and I saw the debris. I got the kids against the inside wall and covered them with pillows,” Shows explained.

The basement is in a home Shows was renovating on Smith Galloway Rd. The floor of one room, which was also the ceiling of the basement, was torn off.

“By the time we got against the wall, the house was gone. It was raining on us and we could see the sky,” Shows said.

With maximum winds of 145 miles per hour, the 800-yard-wide EF-3 tornado carved a 9.2-mile path through the county. The National Weather Service estimates that it was on the ground for 11 minutes.

The report indicates that the tornado was of EF-2 intensity until it got to Smith Galloway Rd. That’s where wind speeds picked up.

Shows’ spirits are high. Thankful they survived the storm. She said her granddaughter told her this:

“‘Nana, I don’t want to fly today. I’m not but 5. I’m too young to fly. I don’t want to die. If I fly today, if I fly to heaven, I want you to fly with me.’ I’m sure she’ll be storm shocked from now on,” Shows explained.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

