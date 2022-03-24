Wine Down Downtown happening Friday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s gearing up to be a busy spring for Laurel Main Street.

The non-profit organization hosts several events throughout the year to help the businesses it serves.

“All of our funding comes from and goes back into the community,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Street Board of Directors Secretary. “All of these events serve to finance different downtown projects that benefit Main Street members.”

One of its upcoming events is Wine Down Downtown. Over 20 businesses will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Friday serving wine during extended shopping hours.

“Once you get your cup, you go to all the participating businesses, and they pour you a sample of whatever wine they’re serving that night,” Burks said. “So, it’s a good way to get to, you know, see different businesses.”

At this year’s Wine Down, Laurel Main Street is focusing extra on businesses affected by downtown construction.

“If you are participating in Wine Down, you get a BINGO card for those businesses and once you’ve visited, you’re entered into a raffle,” Burks said. “So, it’s a fun way to see some businesses up that direction and win something.”

J Parker is a local furniture store that is participating in Wine Down. Owner Jacqueline Parker says the event helps connect locals and tourists with downtown businesses.

“We like to do this because when tourists come, they need an outlet, something to do that entertains them in the evenings,” Parker said. “And so, it’s extended shopping hours, so it’s great for us in the way of sales and it also gives something for everyone to do both locals and tourists, and there’s music everywhere.”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or before the event on Laurel Main Street’s website.

Wine Down Downtown is happening again on April 8 and May 13.

