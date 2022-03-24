WATCH: Video shows suspect in Hattiesburg auto burglary case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in an auto burglary earlier this year.

A video recently released by HPD shows a man shattering a window during an auto burglary in the 2500 block of West 4th Street on Feb. 18.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or the Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.