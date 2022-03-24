Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

USM students meet business recruiters at Career Fair/Internship Expo

University of Southern Mississippi students met potential employers on campus on Wednesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students met potential employers on campus Wednesday, during the first in-person event of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

A Career Fair and Internship Expo, hosted by USM Career Services, brought about 80 businesses, industries and organizations to the Thad Cochran Center.

They were recruiting students for internships or careers after college.

Similar events in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually.

“The virtual events we did over the last two COVID years just didn’t connect the students,” said Rusty Anderson, director of career services at USM. “This event allows them to walk around and see employers, whereas the virtual interviews or virtual events have them sign up for a specific company.”

“I’ve seen a lot of different industries represented here, really before I came and looked through the entire pamphlet to see which ones would fit information technology and it’s been great, being able to talk to these different people from different fields,” said Jacoby Broadnax, a junior information technology major from Gulfport.

Organizers expected more than 500 students to attend.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/23
6pm Headlines 3/23
First quarter numbers for Perry County Sheriff shows low felony, drug related arrests.
Perry County Sheriff’s Department reports low drug numbers in first quarter
.
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
This month, at the state capital, every African American state senator walked out of the...
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
.
Wine Down Downtown happening Friday in Laurel