USM students meet business recruiters at Career Fair/Internship Expo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students met potential employers on campus Wednesday, during the first in-person event of its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

A Career Fair and Internship Expo, hosted by USM Career Services, brought about 80 businesses, industries and organizations to the Thad Cochran Center.

They were recruiting students for internships or careers after college.

Similar events in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually.

“The virtual events we did over the last two COVID years just didn’t connect the students,” said Rusty Anderson, director of career services at USM. “This event allows them to walk around and see employers, whereas the virtual interviews or virtual events have them sign up for a specific company.”

“I’ve seen a lot of different industries represented here, really before I came and looked through the entire pamphlet to see which ones would fit information technology and it’s been great, being able to talk to these different people from different fields,” said Jacoby Broadnax, a junior information technology major from Gulfport.

Organizers expected more than 500 students to attend.

