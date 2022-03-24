Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine

The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (CNN, RUSLAN KHAFIZOV, YOUTUBE, DELAEM MIASS, US CBP)
By Matthew Lee
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement later Thursday.

The White House has been saying for weeks that the U.S. would accept refugees from Ukraine, but officials had expected most would want to remain in Europe to stay close to their homeland or to family members around Eastern Europe.

Refugee agencies had urged the Biden administration to do more, saying the U.S. could expedite the entry of Ukrainians who had already been in the process of applying to enter the United States through the country’s refugee program or expanding the total number of Ukrainians who could come into the country under the cap that the administration sets in consultation with Congress.

Previously, the Biden administration set the refugee cap for budget year 2022 at 125,000 after it had been cut to a record low of 15,000 under former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
Marijuana, guns, cash and scales were confiscated during a raid in Laurel Thursday.
Four arrested in Laurel drug raid
If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
Sumrall man wanted for grand larceny auto in Hattiesburg
A special called meeting of the Covington County School Board was held in Mount Olive Thursday...
New school consolidation plan fails to get Covington Board support

Latest News

FILE - Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — noted...
High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US to call for new UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
With three young kids and owning our own business, this makes a huge difference for our...
‘This makes a huge difference for our family:’ Hub City couple win $100K United Way Payday Raffle
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US