Sunny skies for your Friday and this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/24
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

This weekend will be great for any outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The stretch of sunny weather will last through early next week as highs warm up into the low 80s. Our next chance of rain won’t return until next Wednesday.

