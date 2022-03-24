Win Stuff
Sumrall man wanted for grand larceny auto in Hattiesburg

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is wanted for his involvement in a grand larceny auto investigation in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Timmie Davis, 31, has a warrant for one count of grand larceny auto, in connection to an incident where a vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of 7th Avenue on March 18.

If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

