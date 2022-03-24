Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities from multiple agencies in South Mississippi are continuing their efforts to locate a missing 75-year-old woman from Gulfport.

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday, March 23.

She is described as a Black woman, roughly five feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, white and red checkered pants, a bonnet cover over her hair, and an alligator print purse. She was walking but the direction she was going is unknown.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dorothy D. Burks. (Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Search crews with Harrison County Fire Rescue, Gulfport Fire Department and Gulfport Police Department quickly assembled in the area of Old Highway 49 and Highway 53. Using drones and canines, first responders began searching Wednesday afternoon and continued their search late into the night.

HCFR is assisting Gulfport Fire and Police Departments with searching for a 75 year old black female last seen in the... Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

On Thursday morning, Gulfport Police Department released additional photos of the woman, requesting the public’s help again in finding her. Police say they currently have no reason to believe their are suspicious circumstances tied to the missing woman’s disappearance.

Family members say Burks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dorothy Burks, contact Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

