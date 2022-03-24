Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Search efforts continue for missing 75-year-old woman in Gulfport

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday, March 23.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities from multiple agencies in South Mississippi are continuing their efforts to locate a missing 75-year-old woman from Gulfport.

Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday, March 23.

She is described as a Black woman, roughly five feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, white and red checkered pants, a bonnet cover over her hair, and an alligator print purse. She was walking but the direction she was going is unknown.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dorothy D....
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dorothy D. Burks.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Search crews with Harrison County Fire Rescue, Gulfport Fire Department and Gulfport Police Department quickly assembled in the area of Old Highway 49 and Highway 53. Using drones and canines, first responders began searching Wednesday afternoon and continued their search late into the night.

HCFR is assisting Gulfport Fire and Police Departments with searching for a 75 year old black female last seen in the...

Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

On Thursday morning, Gulfport Police Department released additional photos of the woman, requesting the public’s help again in finding her. Police say they currently have no reason to believe their are suspicious circumstances tied to the missing woman’s disappearance.

Family members say Burks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dorothy Burks, contact Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Photo, L to R: Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29.
2 burglary suspects arrested, 1 suspect sought in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help.
WATCH: Video shows suspect in Hattiesburg auto burglary case
A new month means a new theme at Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum, so take a peek to see what April...
Pocket Museum to offer new exhibit
The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Gautier city officials announced Thursday that Capt. David Bever has been given the job.
Gautier announces new police chief with long history in the city