Roofing company giving away a roof for a Pine Belt nurse

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cox Roofing is set to give away their second free roof, this time to a lucky Pine Belt nurse.

Applications are being taken for a nurse in need of a new roof.

Applicants cannot qualify for a new roof through their insurance or must have trouble affording the repairs to the roof.

Applications are to be sent to coxroofinggiveaway@gmail.com by April 15. (COX ROOFING)

“One of the main things we need to protect is our home,” said Jonathan Cox of Cox Roofing. “We wish we could be there recording every moment, especially when you present the free roof to them and let them know they won because that’s the greatest feeling of all.”

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on May 6.

