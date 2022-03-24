Pocket Museum to offer new exhibit

Hattiesburg Convention Commission HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seems like there’s always something afoot in Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum.

Next weekend, a part of the action and fun will be adjacent to and above the alley that the Hub City’s downtown calling card calls home.

Come Saturday, April 2, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will connect families, friends and community with new art installations, a new museum exhibit, new movie, giant games, a photo wall and snow cone treats.

The “Let’s Connect Skybridge” art installation, which features Lego characters climbing the wall, spotting the climber and peering through the window of the Lego bridge, which crosses above the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum alley, will be officially unveiled.

The idea for the “Let’s Connect Skybridge” was the vision of Rick and Vicki Taylor.

“We wanted to create a connection between the covered walkway and the alley,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“Legos connect to each other to create all kinds of structures, and now we have our very own Lego Skybridge at the Pocket Museum.”

River Prince is the artist who brought the Taylor Family’s idea to life.

“It’s not every day that you get to play with Legos as part of your job,”Prince said. “When Rick reached out to me with the idea of turning this bridge into oversized Lego pieces and building life size Lego men to place around the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum alley, I was all in.

“It was a lot of fun bringing this project to life and I know that it’s something kids and adults will be able to connect to and enjoy when visiting the alley.”

The entire Taylor family, Rick, Vicki, and sons, Skye and Archer, contributed to the “Let’s Connect Skybridge” art installation.

“We wanted to always have a little piece of our family here in Hattiesburg, and this fun installation was the perfect way to ensure families and friends will continue to enjoy downtown Hattiesburg in a fun, interactive way for years to come,” Taylor said.

Activities on April 2 will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will connect guests through giant game play, including UNO, Jenga, Connect4, and Cornhole.

There will be an interactive Lego photo wall, which will be the perfect backdrop for group photos or selfies.

Brady’s Snow Shack will be on site with free Lego-themed snow cups for the first 300 visitors. Hattiesburg Pocket Museum t-shirts will be on sale and the Art-o-Mat will be fully stocked for purchase inside the lobby of the Historic Saenger Theater.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

