Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Perry County Sheriff’s Department reports low drug numbers in first quarter

First quarter numbers for Perry County Sheriff shows low felony, drug related arrests.
First quarter numbers for Perry County Sheriff shows low felony, drug related arrests.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After one of the highest rates in county history, the first quarter of 2022 is showing low numbers for felony drug-related arrests in Perry County.

In the past year, the Perry County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with Metro Crime Stoppers, as well as been consistent in implementing driving checkpoints to lead to the seizure of many street drugs, primarily methamphetamine, in the county.

“People who are fooling in drugs have a little fear coming over to Perry County because they are afraid they will be stopped or get caught with what they had,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “The work that’s being done by my guys is actually deterring some of this drug use.”

The war on drugs is not over in Perry County, but numbers to start the year have shown a lower usage rate throughout the county.

This year, Nobles says they are switching their priority to sellers.

“This war on drugs is a war that I have no intentions to win. We know we cannot win the war, but we have to keep fighting,” said Nobles. “Fighting as hard as we are, we know we have slowed some of it down, so we feel real successful in what we’ve done so far.”

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of a drug-related suspect, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/23
6pm Headlines 3/23
.
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
This month, at the state capital, every African American state senator walked out of the...
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
.
Wine Down Downtown happening Friday in Laurel