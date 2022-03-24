Perry County Sheriff’s Department reports low drug numbers in first quarter

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After one of the highest rates in county history, the first quarter of 2022 is showing low numbers for felony drug-related arrests in Perry County.

In the past year, the Perry County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with Metro Crime Stoppers, as well as been consistent in implementing driving checkpoints to lead to the seizure of many street drugs, primarily methamphetamine, in the county.

“People who are fooling in drugs have a little fear coming over to Perry County because they are afraid they will be stopped or get caught with what they had,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “The work that’s being done by my guys is actually deterring some of this drug use.”

The war on drugs is not over in Perry County, but numbers to start the year have shown a lower usage rate throughout the county.

This year, Nobles says they are switching their priority to sellers.

“This war on drugs is a war that I have no intentions to win. We know we cannot win the war, but we have to keep fighting,” said Nobles. “Fighting as hard as we are, we know we have slowed some of it down, so we feel real successful in what we’ve done so far.”

