Pearl River County burglar sentenced to 40 years

Pearl River County man accused of a crime spree that ran from October 2020 to August 2021 was...
Pearl River County man accused of a crime spree that ran from October 2020 to August 2021 was sentenced in 15th District Circuit Court recently.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pearl River County man who pleaded guilty to a string of commercial and automobile burglaries was sentenced to 40 years in jail recently, with 20 years to serve.

Brenden Lee Saizan received a four-decade sentence from 15th Circuit Court District Judge Prentiss G. Harrell, with 20 years suspended and 20 years to be served with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Saizan had pleaded guilty to two counts of commercial burglary and multiple counts of auto burglary. The charges stemmed from as press of burglaries that took place between October 20290 and August 2021 in Pearl River County.

“Every person has the right to feel secure in their home,” said Hal Kittrell, 15th Circuit Count district attorney said. “Every person has the tight to expect that their personal belongings will not be taken.

“Mr. Saizan violated both of these expectations. He stole their sense of security.”

Kittrell thanked the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department for its investigation and the presentation of the case by Assistant District Attorney Christina H. Holcomb.

“it is my hope that Mr. Saizan learns his lesson during his time in prison,” Kittrell said. “It is also my hope that the victims of Mr. Saizan will feel a sense of relief knowing that he will not be free to commit crimes against them for a long time.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

