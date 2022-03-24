Oxford hospital reports no COVID patients for first time in over 2 years
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford is reporting no COVID-positive patients for the first time in more than two years.
Mayor Robyn Tannehill says the hospital has no COVID patients--the last time that was the case was March 18, 2020.
Tannehill thanked the residents of Oxford for being responsible but acknowledge that COVID is still around despite the celebration.
