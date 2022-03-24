Merit Health Wesley launches new cardiovascular procedure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley hospital has recently launched a cardiovascular procedure that gives patients an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners.

Merit Health Wesley’s Chief Operating Officer, Rick Kolaczek, says the hospital’s three cardiologists have cared for more than 3,300 patients in the Cath Lab just last year. He also says this new procedure is an important part of continuing to grow cardiac services.

“In 2021, we invested about $1.6 million in enchantments to our cardiology department. So that included a new cardiac Cath lab and upgrades to our current Cath Lab that was already on board. We also have an additional cardiologist who specializes in electrophysiology, so he was able to provide services last week for our first procedures and that included having Dr. Alan Covin assist him for those procedures,” said Kolaczek.

The procedure implants a Left Atrial Appendage Closure device, also known as LAAC, in patients who are diagnosed with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

“A-Fib is a condition where the top chambers are just quivering, they’re not beating, and the bottom chamber is beating at an irregular pace. The top chamber has an appendage on it that can cause clots to form in the appendage and that’s what can cause strokes,” said Interventional cardiologist Dr. Alan Covin, M.D.

According to Covin, the procedure does have a 98.99% success rate for patients and can take less than two hours to perform.

“The watchman device is a closure device that we put in the appendage to help prevent strokes from happening without blood thinners. It’s just a catheter-based procedure, there’s no cutting involved, there’s no surgery involved. We use to put a catheter up in the heart to put it up into the appendage. We use an echocardiogram during the procedure to make sure the device is well seated and well placed so it won’t move,” said Covin.

Once the patient has the procedure, a repeated echocardiogram will be taken after 45 days to make sure the device is well seated and no leaking around the device has occurred.

“If everything is OK then we can stop the blood thinners and put them on Aspirin and Plavix for the next year,” said Covin.

“We want to be essay access for our patients and also our referring physicians. So that gives us a one-stop shop from diagnostic testing for cardiac patients all the way to more complex procedures like we do now. We’ve been able to focus on our cardiac service line which has enabled us to grow our volumes throughout the facility in 2021 and moving forward,” said Kolaczek.

