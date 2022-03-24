Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who drowned in Wayne County on Monday has been identified.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department officials, the victim was 74-year-old Andy Evans of Waynesboro.

Officials said first responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on U.S. Highway 84 East.

Dive teams from Wayne, Jones and Forrest counties along with multiple first responders from various agencies around the area were on hand to assist in the recovery efforts.

The body was recovered later that day.

According to his obituary on the Freeman Funeral Home Waynesboro Chapel website, Evans worked as a teacher and coach for the Wayne County School District for over 35 years and finished coaching track at Wayne Academy last year.

His obituary said the visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at West Shady Grove Baptist Church in. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in Serenity Gardens Cemetery in Waynesboro, MS.

