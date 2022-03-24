Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Local organizations and businesses host community baby shower

People are welcome to come and grab baby supplies for free
Local organizations and businesses in Hattiesburg have partnered together to host a community baby shower.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, local organizations and businesses in Hattiesburg have partnered together to host a community baby shower.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Linked Up Economic Development and Magic Hands Hair Salon partnered to make this event possible.

The shower will be Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Magic Hands Hair Salon at 4010 O’ferral Street.

One of the organizers, Tony Reimonenq Jr., says there will be more than just free baby supplies.

“The institute is very generous; they want to give out a $25 gift card giveaway to a person that’s going to be picked out of a raffle,” says Reimoneq.

Reimonenq says the diapers will range from sizes newborn to 6 months.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/23
6pm Headlines 3/23
First quarter numbers for Perry County Sheriff shows low felony, drug related arrests.
Perry County Sheriff’s Department reports low drug numbers in first quarter
.
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
This month, at the state capital, every African American state senator walked out of the...
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
.
Wine Down Downtown happening Friday in Laurel