Local organizations and businesses host community baby shower

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, local organizations and businesses in Hattiesburg have partnered together to host a community baby shower.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Linked Up Economic Development and Magic Hands Hair Salon partnered to make this event possible.

The shower will be Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Magic Hands Hair Salon at 4010 O’ferral Street.

One of the organizers, Tony Reimonenq Jr., says there will be more than just free baby supplies.

“The institute is very generous; they want to give out a $25 gift card giveaway to a person that’s going to be picked out of a raffle,” says Reimoneq.

Reimonenq says the diapers will range from sizes newborn to 6 months.

