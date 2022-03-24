Lamar County does not take motion, remains opted in on SB 2095

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When asked to take a motion on Senate Bill 2095, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors fell silent, staying opted-in to the bill.

Lamar County residents filled the board room, waiting for the board’s decision to opt-in or opt-out of section 30 of SB 2095, which would allow growers and merchants of medical marijuana in the county.

By not taking motion, the county will allow these services.

“I’m glad we’ve come this far,” said Co-CEO of Magnolia Grows, William Klaus. “We still have a lot more to go, but as far as today is concerned, I’m glad we’ve cleared this hurdle, put it behind us and onto building the facility and a program to benefit the patients of Mississippi.”

Many people, both in favor and opposition, expressed their feelings regarding the board’s decision to not move forward with a motion.

“I appreciate the Board of Supervisors. They listen to what we had to say, and I really believe that they know more about medical marijuana now than when we started,” said Co-CEO of Magnolia Grows, Diesoul Blankenship. “I think they’re doing the right thing by leaving the county opted in.”

“Lamar County is not going to be disadvantaged. If somebody wants to get marijuana, there will be cities that will opt-in and they’ll be able to go just like to go to Sam’s and Walmart,” said Ed Langton, who spoke in opposition to the bill at the start of the meeting. “I mean, it’s not a big deal, but to change the cultivation, dispensaries and so forth in rural areas is just, it’s not good.”

Counties have 90 days from the bill’s effective date to opt-out of the bill. Once opted-out, a county can opt back in before the 90 day period. Once opted in, a county cannot reverse its decision.

