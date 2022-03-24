Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Lamar County does not take motion, remains opted in on SB 2095

Counties have 90 days from the bill’s effective date to opt-out of the bill. Once opted-out, a...
Counties have 90 days from the bill’s effective date to opt-out of the bill. Once opted-out, a county can opt back in before the 90 day period. Once opted in, a county cannot reverse its decision.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When asked to take a motion on Senate Bill 2095, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors fell silent, staying opted-in to the bill.

Lamar County residents filled the board room, waiting for the board’s decision to opt-in or opt-out of section 30 of SB 2095, which would allow growers and merchants of medical marijuana in the county.

By not taking motion, the county will allow these services.

“I’m glad we’ve come this far,” said Co-CEO of Magnolia Grows, William Klaus. “We still have a lot more to go, but as far as today is concerned, I’m glad we’ve cleared this hurdle, put it behind us and onto building the facility and a program to benefit the patients of Mississippi.”

Many people, both in favor and opposition, expressed their feelings regarding the board’s decision to not move forward with a motion.

“I appreciate the Board of Supervisors. They listen to what we had to say, and I really believe that they know more about medical marijuana now than when we started,” said Co-CEO of Magnolia Grows, Diesoul Blankenship. “I think they’re doing the right thing by leaving the county opted in.”

“Lamar County is not going to be disadvantaged. If somebody wants to get marijuana, there will be cities that will opt-in and they’ll be able to go just like to go to Sam’s and Walmart,” said Ed Langton, who spoke in opposition to the bill at the start of the meeting. “I mean, it’s not a big deal, but to change the cultivation, dispensaries and so forth in rural areas is just, it’s not good.”

Counties have 90 days from the bill’s effective date to opt-out of the bill. Once opted-out, a county can opt back in before the 90 day period. Once opted in, a county cannot reverse its decision.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Photo, L to R: Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29.
2 burglary suspects arrested, 1 suspect sought in Jones Co.

Latest News

This month, at the state capital, every African American state senator walked out of the...
2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory
State teachers union reacts to passage of the long awaited teacher pay raise bill
State teachers union reacts to passage of the long awaited teacher pay raise bill
Tax reform discussions slowing progress as legislative session nears end
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session