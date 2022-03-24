Intersection improvements continue on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An update on the intersection improvements taking place on U.S. Highway 84 East in Wayne County at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184.

According to Yancy Lott, area engineer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the project is on schedule and expected to be completed by the end of August.

MDOT will begin diverting traffic in the area by mid-summer to allow road crews to finish the work.

The $5 million project is being designed to keep traveling motorists safe while merging on and off the highway.

The current intersection has been the site of multiple accidents and deaths over the years.

Plans are to install a new traffic light at the intersection of the highway and Reservoir Road.

