Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Intersection improvements continue on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

An update on the intersection improvements taking place on U.S. Highway 84 E in Wayne County at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An update on the intersection improvements taking place on U.S. Highway 84 East in Wayne County at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184.

According to Yancy Lott, area engineer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the project is on schedule and expected to be completed by the end of August.

MDOT will begin diverting traffic in the area by mid-summer to allow road crews to finish the work.

The $5 million project is being designed to keep traveling motorists safe while merging on and off the highway.

The current intersection has been the site of multiple accidents and deaths over the years.

Plans are to install a new traffic light at the intersection of the highway and Reservoir Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Photo, L to R: Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29.
2 burglary suspects arrested, 1 suspect sought in Jones Co.

Latest News

Pearl River County man accused of a crime spree that ran from October 2020 to August 2021 was...
Pearl River County burglar sentenced to 40 years
Merit Health Wesley’s Chief Operating Officer, Rick Kolaczek, says this new procedure is an...
Merit Health Wesley launches new cardiovascular procedure
Counties have 90 days from the bill’s effective date to opt-out of the bill. Once opted-out, a...
Lamar County does not take motion, remains opted in on SB 2095
Front Row (left to right): Jana Causey; vice president of PRCC’s Forrest County Campus Allied...
William Carey, PRCC join forces again