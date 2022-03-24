HCC to host 5th, ‘Habitat Fore Humanity’ tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golfers across the Pine Belt will be gathering at the Hattiesburg Country Club Friday, to help raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

They’ll participate in the 5th Annual “Habitat Fore Humanity” Charity Golf Tournament.

Organizers say so far, about 30 teams have signed up and they say several afternoon slots are still available.

Money raised will be used for an active Habitat for Humanity project. Last year, the event raised $40,000.

This year, organizers are hoping to bring in $50,000.

“Our a.m. flight is almost completely filled up, but we’ve got room in the afternoon,” said Akwete Muhammad, tournament fundraising coordinator. “We’ve probably got about four or five slots open, but the afternoon, we definitely, definitely would like to see a little bit more support to help Habitat reach its goal of $50,000.

“We’ve got great teams coming out. We’re expecting at least 150 to 200 participants this year.”

The tournament will also have a live silent auction on Facebook.

For more information, call (601) 582-4663 or go online at www.pinebelthabitat.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.