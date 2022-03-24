Gautier announces new police chief with long history in the city

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A familiar face in the Gautier Police Department will soon be taking over as police chief. Gautier city officials announced Thursday that Capt. David Bever has been given the job.

Bever, 40, has been an officer with Gautier Police Department since 2005. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016, to lieutenant in 2017, and has served as captain since August 2020. He also was the handler for canine officer Justice.

Bever has been with the City of Gautier as a police officer since 2005, working his way up through the ranks to lieutenant and then captain. He also was the handler for canine officer Justice.

“Since I have started my career in law enforcement, my goal has always been to be a Chief of Police someday,” Bever said. “I like challenges and will strive to make this department the best on the coast.”

Bever graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2010 and continued his education at Pennsylvania State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“I feel that I can provide well rounded leadership to those around me,” he said. “I am committed to doing my part to ensure that I am continuously growing and educating myself so that we are a successful team at Gautier Police Department.”

Bever’s vision for the department is “to provide the best services to the public and be a department where every officer wants to work,” he said

“To provide the best service, I will implement modern police techniques, such as crime mapping, and deploy resources where needed,” he said. “To make a department where everyone wants to work, I will continue ensuring officers have the proper equipment to do their job, maintaining competitive pay and not creating undue stress on officers.”

Outgoing Chief Daniel Selover, who was appointed police chief in March 2020, announced in February that he would retire. His last day is March 25.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.