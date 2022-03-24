Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Fire departments, emergency officials respond to brush fire off I-59 S Exit 104

Caption
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County emergency officials and volunteer fire departments responded to a brush fire off the side of Interstate 59 south at Exit 104 in Sandersville.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a man was trying to clear some brush off his land with a small fire. He went inside to get a drink and when he came right back out, the wind picked up and the fire spread out of his control, but not too bad.

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Sandersville Fire Department quickly responded to the fire, along with JCSD.

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Sandersville Fire Department quickly responded to the...
The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Sandersville Fire Department quickly responded to the fire, along with JCSD.(WDAM)

WDAM will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Career fair to be held for Hattiesburg public school district.
Career fair at Hattiesburg public school district
Job fair beckons
Job fair beckons
Pearl River County man accused of a crime spree that ran from October 2020 to August 2021 was...
Pearl River County burglar sentenced to 40 years
Merit Health Wesley’s Chief Operating Officer, Rick Kolaczek, says this new procedure is an...
Merit Health Wesley launches new cardiovascular procedure