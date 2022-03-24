Fire departments, emergency officials respond to brush fire off I-59 S Exit 104

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County emergency officials and volunteer fire departments responded to a brush fire off the side of Interstate 59 south at Exit 104 in Sandersville.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a man was trying to clear some brush off his land with a small fire. He went inside to get a drink and when he came right back out, the wind picked up and the fire spread out of his control, but not too bad.

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Sandersville Fire Department quickly responded to the fire, along with JCSD.

