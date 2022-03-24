Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning.
The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
If you have any information, please contact CPD at (601) 736-8225 or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP or (601) 355-TIPS.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
