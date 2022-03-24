Beaverdam Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaverdam Water Association has issued a boil water notice for its entire system.

The notice is expected to affect around 575-600 active customers.

It was issued on Wednesday due to weather-related issues during Tuesday’s severe weather.

Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.

