Beaverdam Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaverdam Water Association has issued a boil water notice for its entire system.
The notice is expected to affect around 575-600 active customers.
It was issued on Wednesday due to weather-related issues during Tuesday’s severe weather.
Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.
