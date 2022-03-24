Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Beaverdam Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaverdam Water Association has issued a boil water notice for its entire system.

The notice is expected to affect around 575-600 active customers.

It was issued on Wednesday due to weather-related issues during Tuesday’s severe weather.

Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Eaves is remembered for many laws he helped pass as a member of the Mississippi House of...
Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

Latest News

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Gautier city officials announced Thursday that Capt. David Bever has been given the job.
Gautier announces new police chief with long history in the city
The boil water notice has been lifted.
Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association lifts system-wide boil water notice
6pm Headlines 3/23
6pm Headlines 3/23