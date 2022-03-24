Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association lifts system-wide boil water notice

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association has lifted a system-wide boil water notice.

Approximately 630 customer households were expected to be affected.

According to officials, the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure after a leak was discovered.

