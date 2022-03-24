Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association lifts system-wide boil water notice
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association has lifted a system-wide boil water notice.
Approximately 630 customer households were expected to be affected.
According to officials, the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure after a leak was discovered.
