4 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been four confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday.

The four are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton.

Data is still being gathered on this, and additional storm damage, in determining if other tornadoes happened and their respective intensities.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with multiple counties to assess damage after the severe weather.

There were reports of two injuries in Holmes and Copiah counties. Twelve counties are reporting damage to homes.

MEMA encourages people that sustained damage to their homes to report it to their counties using MEMA’s self-report tool. Click here to report damage.

