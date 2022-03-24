2 state senators, professor discuss the ban on Critical Race Theory

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the state last week. Critical Race Theory is not taught in K-12 schools in the state. In fact, only one class touches on the topic, a law course at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

When you look up Critical Race Theory there are plenty of sources that offer a definition, and even more articles examining how it’s now a divisive topic.

This month, at the state capital, every African American state senator walked out of the chamber when other lawmakers voted to ban Critical Race Theory.

How did a topic that’s was never clearly defined in the session cause this much division? State Senator Joey Fillingane explained his position to back banning Critical Race Theory.

“We just wanted to head it off at the pass and make it very clear to all of our good teacher and instructors across the state that if they plan to teach that a race is inferior or superior to another race that that would be crossing a line that we do not approve of in the state of Mississippi,” Fillingane said.

District 34 State Senator Juan Barnett said he worries banning Critical Race Theory means our country’s and state’s history may not be taught accurately.

“I just think that if we are going to teach history, whether we gonna call it Critical Race Theory or not, then I think that all of history needs to be taught,” Barnett said.

But Dr. Loren Saxton Coleman, Howard University’s Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication Culture and Media Studies, said it’s not about teaching a race is inferior or superior, or a question of K-12 history classes. She said Critical Race Theory is a course that emerged out of legal studies in higher education. She offered us the definition.

“Critical Race Theory then helps explain how race as social construct governors and orders our social, our political, our economic and cultural lives. I think it’s worth stating that as a critical theory, Critical Race Theory just doesn’t help explain race as a social construct, but it functions as a way to really help us see the world. A lens to understand that race is not an individual issue or problem but rather a systemic and institutionalized function in our society,” Coleman said.

However, you want to view the theory Barnett said he believes banning it will cause more harm than good.

“I think we created a problem and there was not a problem. Now, I think it’s going to have educators and everyone else trying to figure out exactly what do we do here, what do we not do,” Barnett explained.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.