Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.(Peeps, Just Born)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps.

You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue.

Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The dip choices are dark, milk or white chocolate.

Finally, you choose a topping from a number of options, including round confetti sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.

The cost for six personalized chicks in two boxes costs $29.95 plus shipping.

They’re available until supplies run out at peepsandcompany.com.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
MDOT is asking motorists to remain on high alert for roadside workers.
U.S. 98 westbound on Pearl River Bridge to close in Marion Co. Thursday
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for kids younger than 6
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama