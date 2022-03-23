What are local storm shelter requirements?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - During severe weather, residents think about the nearest safe room they can take shelter in case of a weather threat.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Chief Communications Officer Malary White says there is a process communities have to go through before they can build storm safe rooms.

“I want to say that every disaster starts local and ends local,” said White. “That means that it is managed at a local level and we support it at a state level. Especially after severe weather, people want to know about community safe rooms or individual rooms. And for community safe rooms, there is a program that FEMA has and it’s the Hazard Mitigation Grant program.”

According to White, public entities such as the board of supervisors, board of alderman or city council can apply for a mitigation grant to build a safe room for their community.

This mitigation grant program includes five steps:

Send a “notice of intent” to mitigationgrants@mema.ms.gov, A MEMA Mitigation Specialist will contact you, An HMPG Grant application must be completed by the local government to be considered for funding, MEMA submits your project to FEMA for review and approval, and If approved, MEMA receives FEMA Mitigation funds to reimburse local governments for approved projects.

White says FEMA may provide up to 75 percent of the funds to cover the project, while counties and cities need to provide the other 25 percent for the project. She also says the completion of the grant processes varies on the project itself.

“It depends on how massive the project is or how small the project is,” said White. “Are they in a flood area, do they have to do flood studies on it, are they asking for generators, for a building or are they having to construct a whole new building? If they have to go and reinforce the building and that means to make it strong enough to withstand these tornadoes, it can take months or it can take a year.”

Forrest County Emergency Management Executive Director Glen Moore says there is a guideline for buildings in order to be considered safe during a storm.

According to Moore, the Forrest County 361 shelter, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is one of the safest buildings in the county when it comes to protection from the weather.

“People ask what this building is called, It’s called a FEMA 361 shelter,” said Moore. “361 is a guideline that FEMA requires that if a shelter is going to receive funding, it’s got to be built to a certain specification. So this building is the county-owned building that’s built to that 361 specifications. You know this building can withstand over 200 mph winds.”

For those who want to look at a map of safe rooms in the Pine Belt, you can visit the MEMA website. For more information on the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, you can also visit msema.org.

