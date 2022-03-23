Win Stuff
Van hit by tree limb on Hwy. 59

MHP said the vehicle received damages to its windshield and its front portion.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A van was struck by a tree limb cut from the side of Interstate 59, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz van was heading south to Hattiesburg on I-59 when it was hit by a tree limb between Monroe Road and the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Only one person was reported inside the van during the incident. No injuries were reported.

MHP said the vehicle received damages to its windshield and its front portion. It was later towed from the scene.

The van was reportedly being driven by Hattiesburg Transportation owner Tony Taylor.

MHP said the trees were being cleared on the side of the highway by the O’Neal Timber Company.

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

