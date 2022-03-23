U.S. 98 westbound on Pearl River Bridge to close in Marion Co. Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of U.S. Highway 98 westbound on the Pearl River Bridge in Marion County will be closed for bridgework Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation made the traffic advisory announcement of the bridge closure Wednesday.

According to MDOT, the closure will be from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Detour signs are in place now. Drivers traveling westbound will need to take an alternate route.

MDOT is asking motorists to remain on high alert for roadside workers.

