Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in the process of committing a burglary.

According to the JCSD, Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday as he was burglarizing the Myrick Concession Stand at the Myrick Community Center.

JCSD said Smith was stealing food items from the concession stand after breaking in. He was reportedly eating a hot dog when confronted by Deputy Howard Chandler and Investigator Denny Graham.

Smith has an extensive arrest history with 15 prior arrests on a variety of charges since June of 2017, according to the JCSD.

He is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

