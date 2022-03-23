Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.

Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in the process of committing a burglary.

According to the JCSD, Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday as he was burglarizing the Myrick Concession Stand at the Myrick Community Center.

JCSD said Smith was stealing food items from the concession stand after breaking in. He was reportedly eating a hot dog when confronted by Deputy Howard Chandler and Investigator Denny Graham.

Smith has an extensive arrest history with 15 prior arrests on a variety of charges since June of 2017, according to the JCSD. 

He is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered

Latest News

MDOT is asking motorists to remain on high alert for roadside workers.
U.S. 98 westbound on Pearl River Bridge to close in Marion Co. Thursday
Photo, L to R: Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29.
2 burglary suspects arrested, 1 suspect sought in Jones Co.
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
The house suffered major fire damage throughout the entire home and major structural damage...
Fire destroys Laurel house early Wednesday morning