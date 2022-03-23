Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Agents from The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and deputies from the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for selling illegal substances earlier this month.

According to the officials, Brandon M. Graves was arrested at his home in Jefferson Davis County on March 14. He was arrested on one count of the sale of methamphetamine and one count of the sale of heroin.

Officials said the arrest was part of a six-month-long investigation into drug sales in the area of Jefferson Davis County High School.

Graves’ home, which is located near the Jefferson Davis County High School, served as a drug distribution and consumption hub, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Graves is currently being held on a $60,000 bond. Additional charges are anticipated pending further investigation.

