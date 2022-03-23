Southern Miss Men’s Golf Wins ECU Intercollegiate

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss men’s golf team captured its first team title in three years when the Golden Eagles won the ECU Intercollegiate Tuesday at Brook Valley Country Club in Greenville, N.C.

The Golden Eagles captured their first tournament since winning the LaTour Collegiate Challenge on Feb. 2, 2019, which was a one-round event. The last 54-hole tournament won by Southern Miss came earlier that season when they captured the Sam Hall Invitational, Sept. 17-18, 2018.

Five Golden Eagles finished in the Top 10 in the final individual standings as senior Brice Wilkinson (Madison, Miss.) and freshman Ryan Dupuy (Baton Rouge, La.) finished tied for third.

“Really proud of what our guys did this week,” said Southern Miss coach Eddie Brescher. “This event really shows the strides the program is continuing to make. Having five players in the top ten and winning by twenty-one shots is something that has never been done here. This is a huge momentum boost as we look to take down some big teams in our next event.”

Wilkinson birdied three of his final six holes to catch Dupuy and finish the day with a two-under 70 for a one-under-par finish of 213, while Dupuy ended his tournament with an even-par 72.

The pair of sophomores, Robbie Latter (Mississauga, Ontario) and Thongpipat Rattanayanon (Bangkok, Thailand), each tied for eighth place as the duo each carded a 74 over their final 18 holes with a 219. Fellow sophomore Warwick Purchase (Pretoria, South Africa), who was playing as an individual, ended his event tied for 10th with a final round of 74 for a 220 score.

Senior Hunter Atkins (West Point, Miss) collected an 84 in his final round to finish with a 234 and a 53rd-place tie.

The Golden Eagles, which shot a two-over 290 team score on the final day, finished with an even-par 864 for the event. They bested runner-up Francis Marion by 21 strokes (885) in the 12-team field.

Southern Miss returns to action April 11-12 at the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Miss.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.