New Orleans man wanted on warrants for commercial burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man accused of being involved in a pair of commercial burglaries this month.

According to HPD, Myron Williams Jr., 23, of New Orleans, has two active arrest warrants for commercial burglary in connection to two incidents that occurred on March 4, around 4 a.m., and March 19, around 3 a.m., at a business in the 5200 block of Old Highway 11.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

