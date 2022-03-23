Nearly 90 residents take shelter at Jones 361 Safe Room

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Emergency Management opened its 361 Safe Room Tuesday for those who sought shelter from the severe weather that passed through the Pine Belt.

The facility opened at 10 a.m. and remained open until the weather threat passed.

Residents had to bring their own snacks and blankets.

Frank Braden of the Sharon Community and Mary Ann Tolbert of the Antioch Community were among those who took refuge at the facility.

“We live in a trailer and we don’t want to get ourselves injured, so we decided to get shelter here for a while and see what happens,” Braden said.

“It’s a safe place to be and the people who run it are very courteous and professional and it’s just important to be safe, lives are important,” Tolbert said.

Paul Sheffield, director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said nearly 90 residents sheltered at the facility.

