Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded.

Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.

Police say Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning. He’s being held at the Dumas city jail.

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. (CNN/METRO VIDEO SERVICES/MITCH NOVICK/VIRGINIAN-PILOT/FAMILY PHOTOS/KPRC/KTVT/WFAA/KATV/WRAL/WTKR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.

Latest News

One of the organizers, Tony Reimonenq Jr., says there will be more than just free baby supplies.
Local organizations and businesses host community baby shower
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Workers rallied together to protest their job and treatment.
Maximus employees protest health benefits, accomodations
The Hattiesburg Country Club will host the 5th annual Habitat Fore Humanity Charity Golf...
HCC to host 5th, ‘Habitat Fore Humanity’ tournament
Doctors say strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s being...
Stroke risk factors increasing among young people, doctors warn