Laurel-Jones County Library hosts veterans resource fair

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, March 23, the Laurel-Jones County Library System hosted its first veterans and military resource fair at the main library located on Commerce Street in Laurel.

Over 21 organizations attended the event to help provide veterans with networking opportunities with other veterans and organizations whose focus is assisting military members and their families.

Michael McGee is the Veterans Outreach Director for the University of Southern Mississippi. He said there are a lot of veterans who have difficulty navigating through the process of getting the help they need.

“Many times, we find that the veterans are really appreciative just to know that someone has already thought of the particular service that they were really in need of or looking for,” McGee said.

“Sometimes I’ve seen veterans break down in tears that they have actually found the help that they really need,” McGee added.

Most of those working at the vendor tables are military veterans themselves and have experienced firsthand how difficult it is to locate the services that are provided to veterans.

Teddy Reed is the Outreach Director for Mississippi Veterans Affairs. Reed said it’s important for veterans to know help is available to them.

“There are so many veterans out there that don’t know the things that are available to them and opportunities like this are a chance for them to get out and see what we have to offer,” Reed said.

A few of the organizations who attended include:

Veterans Service Center of Laurel

Mississippi Veterans Affairs

VA Vocational Rehabilitation Center

Job Ready Vets

Supportive Services for Veterans Families

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

Mississippi Center for Legal Services

Mississippi Department of Mental Health

The free event was open to all veterans, active service, reserves and their family members.

