Jones Co. volunteer fire departments work to contain Laurel attic fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple volunteer fire departments worked to save a home from a fire that happened in Laurel Tuesday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at University Avenue, at the corner of Forrest Hills, around 7:15 p.m.

The family at the home called 911, stating their attic was on fire.

Bumgardner said there was heavy smoke surrounding the home when the first responding firefighters arrived as the fire had breached the roof in the attic.

According to Bumgardner, Mrs. Verlinda January was cooking while her husband was asleep when one of their children noticed a smoky smell in the house.

After not finding any smoke inside the house, January went outside and saw heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Bumgardner said there was heavy smoke surrounding the home when the first responding firefighters arrived as the fire had breached the roof in the attic. (Jones County Fire Council)

Firefighters contained the blaze quickly and saved much of the home.

Bumgardner says one firefighter sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the emergency room after being evacuated by EMServ Ambulance Service. No other injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie Electric Power Association were also on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.