Fire destroys Laurel house early Wednesday morning

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire heavily damaged a vacant house in Laurel.

The Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a structure fire at 820 South 6th Avenue at 3:34 a.m.

Battalion Chief Timothy Tisdale, Shift Commander A, dispatched three engine companies: E-1, E-4 and E-6.

E-1 was the first arriving unit on scene and reported a single-story wood-frame house fully engulfed with heavy flames showing through the roof.

The E-4 and E-6 crews along with the remaining crew of E-1, a total of 12 firefighters. did a defensive attack from the exterior of the structure.

The house suffered major fire damage throughout the entire home and major structural damage with the collapse of the roof. The fire was extinguished in approximately one hour.

They remained on scene until shift change at 6 a.m. The oncoming shift performed an overhaul operation and left the scene about 7 a.m.

The LFD said there were no injuries reported at the scene. The home was vacant, but it had electricity and gas.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

