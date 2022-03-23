Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was last seen fleeing towards Hattiesburg on Highway 98 East.
Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted
Caleb L. Smith, 31, of Laurel.
Suspect arrested during burglary in progress in Jones Co.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the West Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Longtime WCSD teacher, coach identified as drowning victim
Brandon Montez Graves
Suspect arrested in 6-month-long investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract...
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
Volunteers from Faith Christian Academy in Hurt, Virginia work on a home for Habitat for...
Va. volunteers first to work with Pine Belt Habitat since start of pandemic
.
New school consolidation plan fails to get Covington Board support
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah